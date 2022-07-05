Guyana PCA Recommends Charges Against Police Officers for Murder of Quindon Bacchus

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Guyana, Senor Counsel, Shalimar Ali-Hack, has announced that a police officer will be charged with murder and two others with charges of attempting to obstruct the course of justice in connection with the death of Quindon Bacchus, 23, last month.

Bacchus was shot several times and killed on June 10. There are two accounts- one that Bacchus attempted to sell an undercover policeman a handgun, and the other that the two had had a previous misunderstanding. Bacchus was buried June 26.

In a statement, the DPP said having received the report of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on Sunday night, in which the chairman, retired Justice William Ramlal recommended that one policeman, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, be charged with the offence of murder, contrary to common law, “the DPP has since advised the police to proceed with the institution of this charge”

The DPP said Lance Corporal Thurston Simon will be charged with the offence of attempting to obstruct the course of justice, as well as with the offence of conduct prejudice to good order and discipline.

She said Sergeant Dameion McLennon is to be charged with attempt to obstruct the course of justice.

Last week, President Irfaan Ali urged residents on the East Coast Demerara to allow the PCA to do its work as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) denied reports that a policeman who allegedly shot and killed Bacchus had been released.

“All of us want justice, all of us want fairness but we cannot base our actions on misleading information. Let us await the outcome of the system and not get emotional and act out of turn, based on reports not grounded in truth and facts,” said President Ali.

The residents had taken to the streets, setting up roadblocks and lighting fire to vehicles as they protested against the release of the officer and called for justice.

In a statement, the PCA said it had completed the investigation into the death of Bacchus and according to PCA chairman, retired Justice William Ramlal, “I recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions that three members of the Police It is for the Force are to be charged.

“It is for the Director of Public Prosecution who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they is to be charged for,” he added.

