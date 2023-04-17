Guyana Press Assn. Condemns Online Attack Against Journalist

Loop News- The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has condemned what it describes as an attack against Kaieteur News Journalist Davina Bagot, by handlers operating a certain Facebook page.

GPA said this is not the first time this medium has attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. The Association noted that it remains in contact with several regional and international organizations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern.

The GPA is publicly urging international assistance to fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana and will endorse any effort by media operatives to have the Guyana Police Force investigate the violation of the Cyber Crime Act, as well as the violation of the rights of women by the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

The GPA also publicly seeks the solidarity of women’s organizations in condemning this most recent dastardly attack against a female member of the media corps.

The GPA regards such acts as not only an attempt to harass the media from asking searching questions but also a form of intimidation that ultimately endangers the lives of media operatives by those who may feel emboldened by such posts