Guyana projects nearly 6,000 hotel rooms by year-end

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct. 11, CMC — Guyana’s accommodation capacity is projected to reach nearly 6,000 rooms by the end of 2026, with another 15 hotels expected to open in subsequent years as investment expands the country’s tourism sector.

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Kamrul Baksh told the State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026 that room capacity had grown significantly since 2020, supported by new properties and international hotel brands.

He cited Hyatt, AC by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton among the brands contributing to the expansion.

Baksh said the increased capacity would support Guyana’s growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions market, alongside leisure and diaspora travel.

The country has hosted more than 20 conferences and exhibitions so far this year, attracting visitors and generating business for restaurants, bars and other tourism-related services, he said.

Additional accommodation is also expected to help meet demand from visitors attending major events and exploring Guyana’s natural and cultural attractions.

However, Baksh stressed that investment in hotels must be accompanied by improvements in service and workforce development.

“At the heart of this, Guyana is at a place where we need to upscale our human capacity,” he said.

The Hospitality and Tourism Institute is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, helping to develop the skilled workforce needed for the expanding industry.

Baksh also highlighted the introduction of approximately 80 tours and experiences over the past six years, developed in partnership with the private sector to broaden the options available to visitors.