Guyana Ramping Up Hurricane Beryl Relief Efforts For St. Vincent And Grenada.

In an effort to support sister nations devastated by the catastrophic Hurricane Beryl, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, currently Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has appointed Prime Minister, Mark Phillips to lead Guyana’s response efforts.

Prime Minister Phillips has coordinated with multiple agencies, including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Civil Defence Commission, and private sector groups, to provide assistance to Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today, the first shipment of relief aid was handed over to Hon. Kerryne James, Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

This initial consignment comprises vital items such as generators, water purification tablets, batteries, hygiene products, and other necessities critical for immediate relief and recovery efforts.

Furthermore, Guyana is mobilising more supplies for shipment to include chainsaws, mattresses, tarpaulins, rice, sugar, flour, plywood, black water tanks, lumber, zinc sheets and other roofing material.

Further to the government of Guyana’s swift response to this crisis, the PM emphasised government’s commitment to community solidarity in the face of the regional challenge.

“In these trying times, it is imperative that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Caribbean family. Guyana is committed to supporting our sister countries, providing not only immediate relief but also assistance in rebuilding and resilience efforts,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

Hurricane Beryl, which rapidly intensified to a Category 5 storm, has wreaked unprecedented havoc across Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The storm made a devastating landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. The hurricane has claimed lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Government of Guyana, in partnership with local and regional agencies, remains steadfast in its commitment to aid Grenada and other affected territories.

As the region braces for further impacts from Hurricane Beryl, the Government and people of Guyana’s thoughts and prayers are with its Caribbean brothers and sisters.

Source: Guyana Public Information Service.