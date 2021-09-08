The Guyana government is rejecting the agreement signed by the Heads of Delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unity Platform of Venezuela, uniting the country’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo.

In a terse statement on Wednesday morning, the Government of Guyana through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the agreement which was reportedly signed in Mexico on September 6, 2021, is “an overt threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.”

“Guyana cannot be used as an altar of sacrifice for settlement of Venezuela’s internal political differences,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said as it added that while the Government of Guyana welcomes domestic accord within Venezuela, “an agreement defying international law and process is not a basis for mediating harmony.”

The border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela is “properly before the International Court of Justice and will remain there for a peaceful resolution,” Guyana has maintained.

Venezuela in its agreement rejects the International Court of Justice’s declaration of jurisdiction over the issue, and its urging of Guyana to engage in direct negotiations.

Under this agreement, the two sides unite on the decades-old claim to “Guyana’s Essequibo.”

This territory includes several oil exploration rigs which are currently producing some 120,000 (barrels a day) of crude from the Stabroek block.

In Guyana, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is yet to meet with Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon on this and many other issues of national interests.

The President has called on the Opposition Leader to recognise him and his government has legitimately elected.

Loop News