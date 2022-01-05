Loop- Over the last 24 hours, 485 coronavirus (COVID-19) infections were detected in Guyana to set a record for new infections in one day. The startling statistic was revealed by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony during today’s COVID-19 update. “These numbers would go further,” Anthony remarked. Currently, Guyana has 1,824 active infections and the government is awaiting samples collected in several administrative regions to be processed.

Region four leads the way with 1,13 active infections.

Anthony expects cases in Regions Six, Three, Two and Nine, where active infections are low, to increase significantly due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“With the omicron variant, it is highly contagious, the numbers double every four days or so. If people are not taking precautions, more and more people are going to get sick,” he commented.

Hospitalisations are also increasing in Guyana as 64 persons were admitted with various stages of illness over the last 24 hours.

Anthony revealed that all of the new hospital patients are receiving oxygen.

About 80.3 per cent of Guyana’s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and Anthony has urged persons to take the jab since it offers them a good chance to survive when they are infected with COVID-19.