Guyana to Train 1,000 Registered Nurses Annually

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Starting next month, Guyana’s Ministry of Health will be rolling out a registered nursing programme aimed at training 1,000 people annually and upon successful completion, persons are being guaranteed a job within the health sector.

“In about a month’s time, we are going to open up to the general public and to persons who are qualified…We are opening a call for persons who are interested in doing the registered nursing programme. We want to start a programme with 1,000 persons this year,” Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony announced on Saturday.

He made the announcement while delivering an address at the commissioning of a comprehensive diabetes centre located in East Coast Demerara.

According to Anthony, while training has been available for persons interested in nursing over time, space has been limited.

“And because of limited space, persons would apply for nursing and then they are turned down. Now with 1,000 spaces being available this year, we expect that every person who (has) an interest in doing nursing would have an opportunity to nursing,” he said.

“I can assure you that everyone who is interested in doing this now, we will have a space for you on this programme.”

The Health Minister said the target is to train 3,000 people in nursing over the next three years.

Once successfully completed, he said persons will be guaranteed a job with the Ministry of Health.

Persons interested in the programme are required to have a minimum of five CSEC subjects, including Mathematics and English.

Meanwhile, Anthony said seven new regional hospitals are currently being built and all of the hospitals in the hinterland are being updated.

As such, he said with the infrastructure and equipment available, the ministry has recognised the need for trained individuals in the area of medicine.