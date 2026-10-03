Guyana, Uganda authorities sign aviation cooperation agreement

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 3, CMC – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and technical collaboration in civil aviation.

The agreement provides a framework for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the management, modernisation and maintenance of civil aviation systems, with the two authorities seeking to enhance safety, efficiency and regulatory standards in air transport.

Under the agreement, the GCAA and UCAA will collaborate in areas including safety surveillance and oversight, aircraft certification, State Safety Programmes and Safety Management Systems.

The cooperation will also cover personnel licensing and training, aerodrome and airworthiness management, institutional strengthening and human resources development, as well as regulation and economic oversight of air transport.

The authorities will exchange information and may deploy experts and instructors for training and technical missions. They will also undertake studies of mutual benefit, with resources and personnel for each initiative to be agreed by the two sides.

The agreement also provides for the protection of confidential information and intellectual property, with all collaborative activities to comply with the respective national laws and regulations of Guyana and Uganda.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Director General Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field described the agreement as an important step towards improving aviation safety and operational standards in both countries.

“This collaboration paves the way for improved aviation safety and operational excellence. Through this MoU, we are taking decisive action to raise the bar for civil aviation in both Guyana and Uganda,” Field said.

The MoU was signed by Field on behalf of the GCAA and Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, for the UCAA.