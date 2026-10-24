Guyana, US explores investment in oil and gas, data centres

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, October 24, CMC – Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has held discussions with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on expanding American investment in the country, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology sectors.

Ali, in a Facebook post, said the talks took place in Washington on Wednesday and focused on strengthening economic cooperation and identifying new opportunities for US investment.

He said Lutnick reaffirmed Washington’s strong interest in continued investment in Guyana, describing the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country as a valued partner for economic growth and prosperity in the Americas.

The discussions covered further oil and gas exploration, infrastructure development and improved connectivity, which Ali said could position Guyana as a gateway for trade with the wider South American continent.

Agriculture and housing were also among the areas identified for increased cooperation, with the Guyanese leader pointing to the potential for US expertise and investment to generate employment, strengthen food security and expand economic opportunities.

The two officials also explored US support for Guyana’s ambition to become a regional data centre hub, alongside investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Ali said these initiatives could create opportunities for local professionals and businesses while strengthening Guyana’s position in the hemisphere’s digital economy.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to long-term investment, economic diversification and sustainable prosperity for Guyana and the wider region,” Ali said.