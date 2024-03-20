H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative Of Saint Kitts And Nevis To The United Nations, Delivers National Statement At The 68th Session On The Commission On The Status Of Women (CSW)

- Advertisement -

New York – H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis

to the United Nations delivered the national statement at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) on Monday, 18th March, 2024.

Ambassador Williams asserted that the theme for CSW68, “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective” is aligned with the vision and strategic plans of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which continues to work assiduously to propel the country to attain the status of a sustainable island state.

Dr Williams avowed that for the first time in our country’s 40 years of nationhood, the Saint Kitts and Nevis Parliament is comprised of 33% females, consistent with the recommendations of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Plan of Action.

Permanent Representative Williams highlighted a few recent government initiatives to relieve poverty including a significant two-tier minimum wage increase and amendment of the Housing and Social Development Legislation to exempt minimum wage earners from paying social development and housing levy. The Ambassador also referred to

the multi-dimensional Livelihood Improvement for Family Transformation (LIFT), which will increase the cash transfer social assistance to vulnerable families.

Further, Ambassador Williams shared that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis modified the Domestic Violence Act in 2022, cognizant that domestic violence also ensnares victims into poverty, a large percentile being women.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative posited that the Government continues to robustly elevate the discussion on gender parity, and consequently, more women are responding to serve in professions once dominated by men. She drew reference to the recent police recruit course #46, in which 16 of the 26 graduates were female, which is historic.

Ambassador Williams concluded her remarks by reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to accelerating the progress made in advancing gender equality, and addressing poverty, while creating more opportunities for the empowerment of women and girls.