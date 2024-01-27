H.E. Leon Williams Encourages Urban Renewal Boot Camp Participants To Pursue Cybersecurity Careers

- Advertisement -

The two-hour sessions have been held at Gary and Myrtle Youth Center, Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue, exploring topics including Introduction to Digitalization, 5G Era, What’s 5G, How 5G Benefits our Lives, Class Three – Cloud Era, Make everything a Service, AI Technology Introduction, AI Change the Life, Cybersecurity Introduction, Computer Coding Introduction and Trial and more. H.E. Leon Williams, ITU Ambassador greeted the participants during his visit to the camp January 24.<br />

He advised them that the demand for jobs in the cyber industry is outpacing the supply of qualified employees and encouraged them to pursue cybersecurity career pathways. “If you get involved in cyber security and engineering, your future is bright. You cannot afford to be second grade. Study well. Mathematics is the mother of all sciences. You have to be able to do math. Do the hard subjects and your career will take you to places unbeknown,” said Ambassador Williams.