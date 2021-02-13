BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Virtual accreditation ceremonies for nine ambassadors accredited to the Federation by their countries were held on February 10 and 11 His Excellency by Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, at Government House.

On Wednesday the countries and their respective Ambassadors were:

The Republic of Turkey, Ambassador Her Excellency Yesim Kebapcioglu; The Federal Republic of Germany, Ambassador Her Excellency Ute Konig; The Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ambassador His Excellency Sandor Marnix Raphael Varga van Kibed en Makfalva; The Czech Republic, Ambassador Her Excellency Katefina Lukesova; and The Republic of France, Ambassador His Excellency Jacques-Henry Heuls.

On Thursday four Countries participated: The Portuguese Republic, Ambassador His Excellency Carlos Nuno Almeida de Sousa Amaro; The Federal Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Shibru Mama Kedida; The Kingdom of Belgium, Ambassador His Excellency Hugo Verbist; and The European Union, Ambassador Her Excellency Malgorzata Wasilewska;

In all instances, the Governor-General engaged the ambassadors in discussions of mutual interest and solicited assistance in further provision of scholarships and other educational assistance.