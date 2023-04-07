Hail Storm Reported in St Kitts-Yes, Hail

- Advertisement -

Residents in the northern part of the island of St Kitts reportedly experienced a hailstorm Thursday morning. Videos and pictures have been making the rounds on social media of the reported rare weather event, with the areas being identified as Tabernacle, Saddlers Village and Dieppe Bay. In one video, a woman expressed shock at the weather “People it’s hailing outside look at all of these ice cubes just falling out of the sky. Imagine in St Kitts it’s hailing…we soon start to snow…oh my gosh look at all them white specks of hail stones.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the St Kitts Meteorological Office, said it is investigating reports of hail in the Northern part of the island, particularly Saddlers and Tabernacle.

The St Kitts Met Office is currently assessing these reports and upon conclusion of the investigation, an update will be provided.

Meanwhile, US Meteorologist Brian Shields on his Mr Weatherman YouTube channel today uploaded his latest video called “Tropical Development in April?’ where he confirmed there was some hail in St Kitts.

He said: “St Kitts and Nevis, we actually had a little bit of hail. That’s some ice that mixed in because the storms got so tall… it’s cold up there and that allowed a little bit of ice to fall. That was in St Kitts and Nevis.”

The weather forecast for St Kitts and Nevis this morning on April 6 said the islands expected cloudy skies with light showers and thunder/lightning.

According to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, hail is a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice that forms inside thunderstorm updrafts. Hail can damage aircraft, homes and cars, and can be deadly to livestock and people.