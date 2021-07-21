Haitian police chief Léon Charles announced Tuesday four more formal arrests in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Three of the arrests are police officers whose ranks Charles did not disclose.

“There was infiltration in the police,” he said. “It happened with money.”

Charles added that authorities are investigating who financed the operation, noting that the FBI and Interpol is helping track down U.S. citizens living in the United States whom he believes are responsible.

Charles also said that a total of seven high-ranking police officers have now been detained and isolated—but not formally arrested—as they tried to determine why the attackers were able to reach the president without any of his guards being injured. The officers are not formally considered suspects.

Haitian police identified the fourth suspect, who was not a police officer, as Dominick Cauvin.

An individual named Dominick Cauvin has lived in South Florida, spending time in recent years in Miami, Miami Beach and Pembroke Pines, public records show. He’s listed as an independent security consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile; his private Instagram account lists him as founder and owner of Armotech International Corp. and Armotech Gro

Cauvin is currently listed as CEO for a company based in Pembroke Pines, Fla., called Armotech International Corp., which he registered with the state on Nov. 2, 2020, public records show. He set up a similarly named company, the Armotech Group Inc., in early January 2020, only to dissolve it in April 2021, records show.

New Leader Sworn In

Haiti’s government installed a new prime minister on Tuesday, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moïse.

Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home, which also badly injured his wife and stunned the nation of more than 11 million people.