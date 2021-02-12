The Ambassador of Haiti in Washington DC, Bocchit Edmond called on the international community to support talks between the government of President Jovenel Moïse and the opposition as the constitutional crisis worsens, but he rejected calls for the resignation of Head of State. Let us recall that this crisis was born of a dispute between President Jovenel Moïse and the opposition on the date on which his mandate is supposed to end with regard to 2 contradictory articles in the Constitution : article 134.1 on which the Head of State https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-32954-haiti-politic-16-political-parties-for-an-end-of-the-president-s-mandate-on-february-7-2022.html and article 134.2 invoked by the opposition. Ambassador Edmond told reporters he did not believe there should be a situation where President Jovenel Moïse leaves office before February 7, 2022, when his 5-year term expires. “I believe that the international community, our international partners, should work with us and with the opposition parties to make sure that we come to some kind of dialogue or political agreement, so that we can have a better way of ‘move forward “said Ambassador Edmond adding “We have a legitimate President. The international community must support it, accompany it, so that we can carry out the electoral process successfully.”