Haiti’s president knows he has a problem: Governing a country that at times seems to verge on the ungovernable is hard enough when you have a lot of support.

Jovenel Moïse clearly does not.

In a recent interview, the Haitian leader lamented that he has the confidence of only a small sliver of his people.

But, in an address to the nations, he said, “Let’s not remain prisoners of the divisions that divide and limit the responsibilities entrusted to us. Let’s work for national unity around this desire to want to reach the other side, in search of those who are far away and scattered.

“We cannot deny the tensions and the differences, they exist. The important thing is to know how to manage them, look them in the face and assume them. In unity, in an honest and sincere dialogue.

We must, whatever happens, stand united and in solidarity and not give in to the poison of division. This period is difficult precisely because it tests our resilience and our unity… But I have confidence in us, in you. We must hold on.

The Haitian people, in their vast silent majority, are united on the major issues of the day and the country’s security priorities. National unity must be expressed by a policy, by acts in accordance with this will of the Nation considered as a whole.”

Mose won the 2016 elections with just under 600,000 votes in a country of 11 million. And now many are angry over his refusal to leave office in February, amid a dispute over whether his term ended then or should extend for one more year.

Yet Mr. Moïse, 52, has chosen this moment to embark on the biggest shake-up Haiti’s politics has seen in decades, overseeing the drafting of a new Constitution that will restructure government and give the presidency greater powers.