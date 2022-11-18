Haiti Cholera Outbreak Worsens As Cases Rise

The cholera outbreak is particularly worrying because it comes at a time when Haiti is already mired in a security crisis.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is managing more than 60 per cent of the bed capacity to treat cholera patients in the capital. Mobile teams, consisting of water and sanitation specialists and health promoters, are working in the most affected neighbourhoods to raise awareness of the barrier measures against the spread of the disease.

We have also organised the chlorination of approximately 100 water points and the installation of eight oral rehydration points, where basic commodities and clean water are distributed.

Despite these activities, MSF and the few organisations present in the response will not be able to adequately address this cholera outbreak. Other humanitarian actors and donors must join the response effort, either by setting up treatment centres or by urgently scaling up access to safe water and sanitation activities.

In addition, it is extremely important that vaccination be used as a fundamental tool in dealing with the disease. Several hundred thousand doses of vaccine have been allocated to the country by the International Coordinating Group (ICG), the international mechanism for vaccine response to epidemics. The authorities have submitted an official request to the ICG to obtain a number of vaccine doses.

MSF stands ready to begin implementing a vaccination campaign in support of the health authorities and to complement other water and sanitation, and health promotion activities.

As the number of cholera cases increases in the different communes of the capital but also in other departments, it remains difficult to assess the real extent of the outbreak.

“The overload of cholera treatment centres, which prevents all patients from being treated, the difficulties for patients to travel due to fuel shortages and insecurity, and the increase in community deaths are worrying signs,” says Michael Casera, MSF epidemiologist.

“In neighbourhoods with high levels of insecurity, patients with severe symptoms at night often have to stay home because motorcycle cabs refuse to take them to a health centre,” he says.