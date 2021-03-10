Local NewsHaiti & D.R. Talk Border Security, 25 Boat People RescuedBy . - March 10, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santo Domingo, Mar 9 (Prensa Latina) Dominican Defense Minister Carlos Luciano Díaz met on Monday with a Haitian Police official delegation, led by its Director León Charles, in order to coordinate actions on the border.During the meeting, Díaz explained that ‘the purpose is to reach effective cooperation between military and police institutions and to coordinate appropriate measures to crack down on irregular migration, human trafficking, arms and drug trafficking, as well as other crimes’.Likewise, it was learned that priority issues concerning the two-way agenda assumed by both nations were addressed during the meeting, starting from ratifying respect for sovereignty, a characteristic in Dominican Republic-Haiti relations.===================================================25 Haitian Boat People Rescued off FloridaUnited States Coast Guard in Lake Worth Inlet, United States Customs Air and Marine Operations and Border Protection rescue teams came to the rescue of an overloaded 30-foot boat with 25 Haitian nationals on board (9 men, 9 women and 7 accompanied minors) after receiving a call for help to report that their boat was taking water.The US Coast Guard patrol vessel “William R. Flores” (WPC-1103) attended the scene to tranship the 25 Haitian nationals. The interception took place about 30 miles northeast of Jupiter in South Florida after the Haitians issued a distress call indicating their boat was taking on water.“No medical problems have been reported,” the US Coast Guard said.“Fortunately, people on this boat had a VHF radio to call for help as there was no rescue equipment on board,” said Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds, duty officer in the command, pointing out “The risk of loss of life is too great to be able to go to sea aboard overloaded and unfit vessels without life-saving equipment.” RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local NewsUK: Some Black, Young People Hesitant to Get COVID Shot Local NewsApply: Small Grant Proposals Wanted, Steering Committee Members Needed Local NewsNEVLEC issues schedule for planned power outages from March 9-11 InternationalThe Billions Being Made from Corona Vaccines Local NewsChina’s Navy the World’s Largest…For What Purpose? Local NewsSpartans Fig Tree stop Masters in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament POPULARBrazil’s Top Stadium to be Named After Legendary Pele March 10, 2021 Puerto Rico’s Controversial Debt-Restructuring Plan Filed March 10, 2021 Record Number of Unaccompanied Kids At US-Mexico Border March 10, 2021 Caribbean Airlines Plans Barbados-New York Service March 10, 2021 21 Cases of Mis-C Among T&T Children March 10, 2021 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 5th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 26th February, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 19th February, 2021 Local NewsNewspaper Cover for 12th February, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 29th January, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 22nd January, 2021