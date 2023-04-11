Haiti Easter Massacre: 3 Police Officers Killed in a Gang Ambush Sunday

- Advertisement -

Morning Star- Three police officers were killed in an ambush near Haiti’s capital on Sunday in the latest attack by gangs on the island.

The latest killings follow reports by authorities of nearly two dozen officers slain so far this year.

The shootings occurred in Thomassin, a largely upper-class neighbourhood just south of the capital of Port-au-Prince that is controlled by a gang called Ti Makak, which translates to “Little Macaques.”

The details of the killings were provided by an officer who survived the attack, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers, which said it was saddened by the news.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned the killings and extended his condolences.

He tweeted: “Our police brothers have today, once again, fallen under the murderous bullets of lawless thugs. We deplore these barbaric acts.”

At least 21 police officers have been killed so far this year as gangs continue to fight over territory and grow more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The Ti Makak gang also was blamed for killing another three officers in September in nearby Laboule.

In October, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other top officials requested the help of foreign troops to help him crush the gangs, but so far the United Nations security council, along with the United States and Canada, have opted to impose sanctions.

Foreign countries have also provided equipment, training and other resources for Haiti’s National Police.

As of mid-March, gangs were blamed for killing at least 531 people and kidnapping 277 others in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas.

Another 160,000 people in the country of more than 11 million have been displaced by violence, according to the UN.

The UN estimates that gangs now control up to 80 per cent of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.