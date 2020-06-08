PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti recorded more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) within a seven day period as the number of cases in the country neared 3,000 on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Health said that 184 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed bringing the total since March 19 to 2,924 cases with the majority, 59.3 per cent being men.

The authorities said that the number of active cases had increased to 2,850, a 3.9 per cent or 184 cases during the past 24 hours, while the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, stood at : 6,626 cases.

Haiti has so far recorded 50 deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for more than 370,000 deaths and the infection of 6.7 million others worldwide.

Haiti presents the worst epidemiological scenario among the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping where cases range from 18 as in Dominica to 595 in Jamaica.

Florida Opens Up, Corona Cases Rise

Over the last five days, Florida has seen a daily increase of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as the number of positive cases near 64,000. This comes as the state is reopening for business.

The numbers released on Sunday by the Florida Health Department confirm an additional 1,180 new cases to bring the state’s total to 63,938 cases. Another 12 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,700.

The spike in confirmed cases comes as a result of increased testing throughout the state following the reopening of several businesses and non-essential services.

Miami-Dade County’s case total rose to 19,547, while the county’s virus-related death toll stayed at 765.

In Broward County, there were 7,804 COVID-19 cases and 339 virus-related deaths, five more than Saturday’s total.

Palm Beach County had 7,230 cases and 372 deaths. Monroe County had 111 cases and 4 deaths.

As the rest of Florida entered phase two reopening last week Friday, the South Florida states were again excluded.

Statewide, more than 1,217,100 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%. More than 10,900 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.