Dec. 16 (UPI) — The remaining U.S. hostages who were abducted by a gang in Haiti two months ago were released on Thursday, according to the Ohio-based Christian group for which they worked.

The missionaries were part of the Christian Aid Ministries, which does charity work in Haiti, when they were abducted by 400 Mawozo — The 400 Mawozo gang, which controls territory to the east of the capital Port-au-Prince, had said it was seeking a ransom of $1 million for each of the missionaries.

The gang’s leader, who goes by the nickname Lanmo Sanjou and has appeared in internet videos wearing a Spider-Man mask, had said he was willing to kill the hostages.

A total of 17 missionaries, which included some children, were kidnapped. The gang had previously released five of them.

Five of the hostages had already been freed in recent weeks, and the final dozen were found by authorities on a mountain called Morne à Cabrit, said police spokesman Garry Derosier.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free,” the organization said in a message on their website. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

Most of the aid workers were Americans and one was Canadian.

Gary Desrosiers, a spokesman for the Haiti National Police, confirmed that the hostages were free, according to NBC News.

The gang had initially demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage. It’s not yet clear if any ransom money was paid to the kidnappers.

The group of missionaries were kidnapped as they drove through the Port-au-Prince suburb of Croix des Bouquets after visiting an orphanage.