Haiti In Depth: ‘This Situation is Unprecedented – It’s Really Difficult To See a Way Out’

The departure of Haiti’s last 10 senators could hardly be a clearer sign of the lack of political order in Port-au-Prince. But from the national assembly to the supreme court, the apparatus of democracy had already broken down. In the place of a functioning state has come something close to anarchy. “The situation is unprecedented in Haiti’s history,” said Prof Matthew Smith, a historian of Haiti who joined UCL in London as director of the Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery after many years at the University of West Indies. “You could see the country’s history as a series of crises with brief periods of hope and peace – but there hasn’t been anything like this.” He said that the situation brought to mind a 19th-century Haitian saying: “Constitutions are made of paper. Bayonets are made of steel.” How did Haiti get here? The immediate crisis can be traced back to before the assassination of Jovenel Moïse at the hands of Colombian mercenaries with unknown paymasters: Haiti has not held functional elections since 2019, and the country has been in a fragile state since the 2010 earthquake that killed up to 300,000 people. But Moïse’s death in July 2021 – and a new earthquake the following month – sent the situation spiralling out of control.

Moïse was replaced by acting president Ariel Henry, who is unelected, and widely viewed as illegitimate. In September, the G9 gang coalition, led by former police officer Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, blockaded the country’s main port and fuel terminal after Henry caused fuel prices to double when he announced a cut to fuel subsidies – a development that brought the crisis to new heights. Haiti is now experiencing its worst-ever famine, with 4.7 million people facing acute hunger.

At the same time, Smith noted, it is impossible to understand the current situation without acknowledging the dark history of international interventions, including US occupation from 1915-1934, that have blighted Haiti. “Those interventions have shaped Haiti,” Smith said. “There’s a chain-link connection.”

Long before the litany of recent disasters, he said, “the Duvalier dictatorship [the rule of father and son Francois, or “Papa Doc”, and Jean-Claude, or “Baby Doc”, Duvalier from 1957-1986] destroyed the hopes of a functioning state that serves the nation. That was the product of the mixture of local clashes for power and a context crafted by foreign interventions, particularly the United States.”

There is an even deeper history. For generations after independence in 1804, Haiti was saddled with the impact of “reparations” to France – the country that enslaved its people – in some years spending 40% of government revenue on its resulting debts. That burden severely hampered economic growth and the development of robust public services. What are the consequences of the power vacuum? In the absence of a functioning state, it is the gangs that have filled the void. They are now arguably more powerful than government forces, with Port-au-Prince the centre of a horrific turf war that has seen prolific kidnappings, many civilian deaths, and gang rape of elderly people and children, a UN report says. “The presence of the gangs is the principle reason for the severity of the crisis,” Smith said. Gangs have a longstanding role in Haitian political life, and have operated in tandem with political actors since the 1950s to intimidate rivals and deliver votes. Versions of those alliances are in some cases alleged to remain today, and there are suggestions of oligarchic figures with ties to the drugs trade pulling the strings – but “many of them are not affiliated to anybody,” Smith said. “The international drug trade is a very important part of it, but that was only the beginning. Now gangs have secured their power locally, it is very hard to see that any more powerful actor can control them. The situation has dissolved into the incomprehensible.” What impact are the gangs having?