Haiti In State Of Emergency As 2 Prisons Busted Open And 3700 Inmates On The Run.

“He agreed to step down on 7 February. Now he decides to stay, despite the fact that there are huge protests throughout the country asking him to step down – but it’s unfortunate that now those criminals are using violent means to force him to step down.”

In January, the UN said more than 8,400 people were victims of Haiti’s gang violence last year, including killings, injuries and kidnappings – more than double the numbers seen in 2022.

Many health facilities have stopped operating because of the bloodshed.