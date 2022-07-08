Haiti Marks Anniversary of Moise Murder as Gang Violence Spirals

“One year later we are still in mourning,” Henry said.

“We are struggling to understand this bloody and barbaric episode in our history.”

Henry has faced accusations that he was involved in the plot, including by Moise’s widow Martine, who was wounded during the attack and was not present at Thursday’s ceremony.

“The Moise family will not participate in commemorative events supported by the Haitian state, whose head of government is the subject of grave accusations about the assassination of the president of the Republic,” read a July 1 statement issued by Martine’s communications office.

Henry denies involvement in the murder and insists his government is committed to bringing the killers to justice.

Haiti has for years struggled with gang violence, but kidnappings have spiked across the country since last year, targeting everyone from high-ranking government officials to citizens.

Turf battles in April and May between the Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs — the latter of which last year abducted 19 American and Canadian missionaries — killed 150 people and forced some 10,000 from their homes, rights activists said at the time.

That has fueled a wave of migration by Haitians seeking to reach the US, either via the land border with Mexico or by sea in rickety, overcrowded vessels.

Henry said the government plans to hold elections, but has not provided a timeline for a potential vote.

US prosecutors have charged three people with being involved in the conspiracy to kill Moise, but Haiti’s probe remains stalled.

The case has been assigned to a fifth judge, after the previous four quit amid complaints of intimidation and threats to their personal security.

In a reflection of the broader collapse of Haiti’s justice system, authorities have been unable to wrest control of the Palace of Justice back from the gangs who took it over in a shootout with police in June.

A gang leader known as Izo in a voice note circulated on WhatsApp said his group took over the Palace of Justice because he had been upset authorities were not freeing jailed gang members despite his having made payments for their release.

State prosecutor Jacques Lafontant told local media last month that the recording would be transcribed and used as evidence against Izo.

Haitian national police spokesperson Gary Desrosiers in a June 28 press conference said police were developing a plan to take back the building, but needed to obtain additional materials and equipment.

Lawyers who work in the building said it remains in control of the gang.