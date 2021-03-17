Haiti President Jovenel Moise has asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres for assistance in his nation’s fight against terrorism and lawlessness.

This came after his appeal to the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Mr. Luis Almagro for technical support in the same fight.

“This Tuesday, March 16, I had an interview with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. I asked the UN for technical and logistical support for the PNH, in order to combat banditry in Haiti and strengthen the poverty reduction program.

“During the said meeting, the UN Secretary General António Guterres and I discussed the issue of the inter-Haitian national dialogue. I remain convinced that through this dialogue we will manage to resolve the current crisis and together build a more just, united and prosperous Haiti,” Moïse said.