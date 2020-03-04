Port-au-Prince- The Haitian Government and international agencies have a plan to raise some $253 million to assist 2.1 million vulnerable people.

That number is nearly twice the Humanitarian Response Plan presented in March 2019, when the Haitian Government and the United Nations requested $126.2 million.

However, officials explained that the number of needy people rose from 2.6 million in 2019 to 4.6 million this year, accounting for an increase of nearly 80%.

Planning and Foreign Cooperation Minister Jean Roudy Aly assured that the Government and the humanitarian organizations are moved by the conviction of the efficient and effective implementation of humanitarian assistance in Haiti.

He admitted that the country must reinforce the coordination of humanitarian actions to outreach the most vulnerable sectors of the population and facilitate the achievements of recovery and sustainability.

The project is also aimed at strengthening the resistance of communities and national institutions against the crisis and recurrent natural disasters.

In 2020, the strategy will focus on food, nutrition, access to water and shelters, as well as basic healthcare and educational services, and the elimination of diseases with an epidemic potential.

