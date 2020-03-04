Regional Haiti Needs $253 Million to Assist Impoverished People By snr-editor - March 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Port-au-Prince- The Haitian Government and international agencies have a plan to raise some $253 million to assist 2.1 million vulnerable people. That number is nearly twice the Humanitarian Response Plan presented in March 2019, when the Haitian Government and the United Nations requested $126.2 million. However, officials explained that the number of needy people rose from 2.6 million in 2019 to 4.6 million this year, accounting for an increase of nearly 80%. Planning and Foreign Cooperation Minister Jean Roudy Aly assured that the Government and the humanitarian organizations are moved by the conviction of the efficient and effective implementation of humanitarian assistance in Haiti. He admitted that the country must reinforce the coordination of humanitarian actions to outreach the most vulnerable sectors of the population and facilitate the achievements of recovery and sustainability. The project is also aimed at strengthening the resistance of communities and national institutions against the crisis and recurrent natural disasters. In 2020, the strategy will focus on food, nutrition, access to water and shelters, as well as basic healthcare and educational services, and the elimination of diseases with an epidemic potential. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional Bahamas Govt. Sells Grand Lucayan Resort To Royal Caribbean Regional OAS Gives Good Marks to Guyana on Election Regional Maduro Urges Venezuelan Women to Have 6 Kids for Country’s Good Regional A Look Back at Trailblazer Mary Eugenia Charles-1919-2005 Regional Mexican Man Gets 50 Years for 1st Ever Bitcoin Kidnapping Regional Antigua: Virus Begins to Hit Hotel Reservations POPULAR Bahamas Govt. Sells Grand Lucayan Resort To Royal Caribbean March 4, 2020 Kerran Nicholas Cops Second Constable of the Year Award March 4, 2020 COVID-19: St. Kitts and Nevis must remain vigilant in terms of... March 4, 2020 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation has New Home March 4, 2020 Gender Affairs Officials to Discuss International Women’s Day on ‘Working for... March 4, 2020 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 28th February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 21st February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 14th February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 7th February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st January, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 24th January, 2020