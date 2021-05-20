Port-au-Prince, May 20 (Prensa Latina) Haiti has okayed immunization against Covid-19 with the British AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, following scuttlebutts about Government’s alleged rejection, official sources reported.

‘Yes, Haiti has passed it!’ William Pape, co-chair of the National Multisectoral Commission for the Pandemic and member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Scientific Council told reporters.

In March, a year after the diagnosis of first cases, stories began to circulate about local authorities´ alleged rejection of AstraZeneca vaccines, after the controversy over its side effects that were later denied by the Health Ministry.

Local authorities, however, said they hope to administer other single-dose vaccines, taking into account the characteristics of the country.

Health officials are even deep-sixing a second wave of infections, however, in last three days they reported 205 new cases and five deaths, a considerable increase compared to previous reports.

President Jovenel Moise has been shocked by the severe fresh outbreak and announced there will be vaccines available for the entire nation.

In the last two weeks the situation has worsened. We reported more than 70 people every day testing positive for Covid-19, Haitian president said.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne, however, said that Haiti, the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago are the ones where coronavirus death toll doubled in the last week.