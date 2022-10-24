Haiti: Oxygen Shortage Announced in Hospitals, Patients on Borrowed Time

The General Hospital is heading towards an oxygen shortage and fears the worst for the lives of the patients who depend on it. The General Hospital’s oxygen supplier has warned that it will soon be unable to supply oxygen to the hospital, as essential production equipment is blocked at Port Lafiteau. The Hospital still has a maximum reserve of one to two weeks for the survival of its patients… For the university hospital, it is the oxygen cylinders that are blocked at the Port, while for the hospitals of the Saint-Luc and Saint-Damien foundation, among others, which have oxygen concentrators, it is the lack of fuel who will prevent these concentrators from working and producing vital oxygen for the sick… For the private hospitals of the organization “Development of Health Activities in Haiti” (DASH), the situation is quite different. Dr Ronald Laroche Director of the DASH Health Network explains that the network is not affected by the lack of fuel, the essential infrastructures of DASH running on solar energy and the oxygen concentrators as well as the operating rooms normally operate. Nobody wants to imagine the total depletion of oxygen supplies and the fate of the patients who depend on them, dying one after another…. Everyone is hoping for an unblocking of the situation before it’s too late… S/ HaitiLibre



