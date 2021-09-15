BBC- Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

In response, Henry is trying to fire the country’s top prosecutor but may not have the authority to do that (See story below).

Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude is seeking charges against Henry, who has been asked to explain his links with a key suspect in the killing, Joseph Felix Badio.