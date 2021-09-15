Ariel Henry

BBC- Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

In response, Henry is trying to fire the country’s top prosecutor but may not have the authority to do that (See story below).

Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude is seeking charges against Henry, who has been asked to explain his links with a key suspect in the killing, Joseph Felix Badio.

Records show the two men had multiple phone calls just hours after the assassination, prosecutors say. Moïse was killed at home on 7 July.

He was shot dead after gunmen stormed his private residence in a suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince. His death triggered a political crisis which was exacerbated when a huge earthquake struck the south of Haiti a month ago.

On Monday, Henry sent a letter purportedly sacking Chief Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude and accusing him of a “serious administrative offence”. He later nominated a replacement.

However, on Tuesday Claude appeared to remain in his post as he asked a judge investigating the murder of Moïse to charge the prime minister over his “suspected” involvement in the case.

Sources with knowledge of Haiti say it is not in the prime minister’s remit to dismiss the prosecutor.

Haiti’s justice minister has ordered extra police protection for Claude following a number of reported threats.

What’s the PM’s alleged link to the case?

Prosecutors say records obtained from phone operator Digicel have confirmed that Mr Badio – a justice ministry official accused of planning the assassination – and Henry spoke twice shortly after Moïse’s killing.

Geolocation data also showed that Badio, who disappeared after the murder and is currently being sought by police, was speaking from somewhere close to the scene of the crime. He has not publicly commented on these claims.

The prime minister recently rejected what he called “diversionary tactics” intended to “sow confusion” without responding to the specific accusations against him.

Henry has previously told local media that he knew Badio. He has defended him and said that he did not believe he was involved because he did not have the means.

The prime minister was reportedly given a deadline of Tuesday 14 September to supply the investigation with information.

It comes as authorities step up their efforts to arrest additional suspects in the assassination.

Police say there are now 44 people held in custody in connection with the plot, including 18 retired members of the Colombian military.

PM Attempts to Sack the Chief Prosecutor Who Wants to Arrest the PM

CNN- Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has ordered the firing of the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating the assassination of the late President Jovenel Moise, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said Tuesday.

Port-au-Prince’s chief prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, had been seeking charges against Henry in connection with the killing, telling CNN on Tuesday that he was discussing the possible charges with a judge. He also instructed the country’s immigration authority to bar the Prime Minister from leaving the country.
Moise was brutally killed during an attack on his private residence on July 7. The ongoing investigation into his killing has turned up dozens of suspects, including US and Colombian citizens, but government officials continue to hunt for a mastermind and motive.
Last week, Claude invited Henry to testify about the case, citing evidence that a key suspect in the assassination called him in the hours after the murder.
Henry did not respond to multiple requests by CNN for comment. His spokesman, who declined to comment about the order, told CNN that Henry did not attend the court hearing this morning where he was scheduled to testify.
On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister ordered that Claude be replaced, according to press officer Glaphyra Tracy Civil Chery. In a tweet, the prime minister’s office later announced that Frantz Louis Juste had been installed as Port-au-Prince’s new interim top prosecutor.
However, it is unclear whether the Prime Minister has the power to ultimately force Claude out of his post. Legal experts and former government officials argue that only the Justice Minister can fire the prosecutor.
Neither Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent nor Claude himself responded to requests for comment.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Henry had referenced the case, writing, “I want to tell those who still have not understood, that the diversionary tactics to seed confusion and impede justice from doing its work serenely will not stand.”

