Haiti PM Supports UN Deputy Chief’s Call for Int. Security Force

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, (CMC) – Prime Minister of Haiti Dr Ariel Henry says he hopes the international community will agree to a request for a multinational support force to assist the Haitian National Police (PNH) restore peace and security in the country.

Addressing the end-of-year meeting with heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organisations, the dean and members of the consular corps, Henry said he wanted to thank the United Nations secretary general, Antonia Guterres, “for relaying to the security council our request for assistance from a specialised force to accompany our national police.

“We hope that in the near future, this multinational support force for the PNH can be at work. We appreciate the support of the international community, which has confirmed its commitment to guide us in the search for a lasting solution to the crisis by taking the initiative to sanction those who support armed gangs and engage in illicit trafficking of all kinds,” he told the meeting.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while he does not rule out the possibility of his country being part of a military intervention, or even leading one in Haiti, he also wants European countries to join the North American country in sanctioning the elites in Haiti over alleged ties to violent gangs.

Speaking during a year-end interview with the Canadian Press, Trudeau noted, however, that Canada would seek to avoid some of its past mistakes as it responds to a request from Dr Henry for foreign military intervention.

“It’s clear that our approach must change this time, and that’s why (there are) the sanctions we’ve placed.”

Haiti has been plunged into chaos with criminal gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and opposition political parties staging street demonstrations calling for Dr Henry to step down.

The opposition parties have also been calling for fresh presidential and legislative elections.