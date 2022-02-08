PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The abductors of Pastor Lochard Rémy, a popular evangelical singer, are demanding a US$2million ransom for his release, according to his wife, Yolie Rémy.

She told local media that the kidnappers, said to be members of the notorious gang “400 Mawozo”, had made the demand less than 24 hours after abduction of her husband as he made his way to the God Eben Etzer Church for Sunday worship.

The kidnapping is the latest by gangs targeting pastors in this French-speaking Caribbean Community country where kidnappings have become a source of income for criminal gangs.