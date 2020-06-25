PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti recorded 113 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) including one death, over the past 24 hours as the country continues to outpace the rest of the 15-member CARICOM group in its number of cases.

The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin said that as a result of the new cases, Haiti now has a total of 5,324 cases since the first case was reported on March 19.

It said that the death in the north of the country, brings the national total to 89 and that 436 people have recovered from the virus.

The health authorities said that the number of active cases here was 4,799, while 10, 825 people suspected of having the diseases have been tested since March 19.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Relief Service (CRS) through an initiative funded by the European Union, has provided 15 hand washing stations, with boxes of soaps and gallons of chlorine in some areas, as the authorities urge Haitians to continue to follow the guidelines necessary for streaming the spread of the virus.