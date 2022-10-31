Haiti: Reporter Killed by Cops Firing at Protesting Journalists

- Advertisement -

Reporters at the scene identified the slain journalist as Romelo Vilsaint and said he worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in Delmas in the capital of Port-au-Prince as colleagues surrounded it, crying out as they lifted their arms.

Richard Pierrin, a freelance photographer for Agence France-Presse, told the AP he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit.

Gary Desrosiers, a spokesman for Haiti´s National Police, confirmed to the AP that Vilsaint was fatally shot but declined further comment except to say it was a lamentable situation.

As journalists and citizens surrounded the police station after Vilsaint was killed, officers fired tear gas to disperse them.

Reporters at the scene said the journalist being held is Robest Dimanche, who works at local Radio Tele Zenith and was covering a protest when he was detained.