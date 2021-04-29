At least 21 people were killed and more than 30 injured as a result of a road accident in Haiti between two buses loaded with passengers. The accident happened when a minibus trying to overtake another vehicle collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction, according to Haitian officials. The accident was in central Haiti, about 50 kilometers northwest of the capital city of Port-au-Prince. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals. At least 21 people died on the spot.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place due to the fact that the driver of one of the buses could not complete overtaking in the oncoming lane.

The wounded were transferred to hospitals in the Arcahaie region, by rescue teams from the civil protection and the Red Cross.

According to testimonies collected by civil protection, a minibus trying to overtake collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The minibus traveled between Port-au-Prince and Saint-Marc, while the other public transport vehicle traveled between Gonaïves and Port-au-Prince.

The Arcahaie municipal committee has activated a crisis unit for further interventions.