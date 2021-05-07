Haiti has still not taken the necessary steps to receive a single vaccine, lamented the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“Haiti is still in the process to finalize the arrangements that all the other countries have made to be able to receive these vaccines,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Deputy Director without specifying the reasons for the delay.

She explained, “Prior to receiving vaccines, Haiti’s health ministry needs to ensure that all measures are in place, like the training of personnel and logistics including storage and surveillance, as well as authorizing the import of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

As part of its first shipment, the country should receive 756,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine (first phase) that Haiti initially refused.

Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, the Director of the World Health Organization, has informed Haiti that “if it confirms that it does not want to receive these free vaccines, they will be reassigned to other countries” stressing “there is no option to change these doses by another vaccine for the countries which receive them in the form of donations.”

Note that with the generalization of international vaccination cards or “passports”, it may be impossible in the future for an unvaccinated person to travel…