Haiti is the only Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country expected to benefit directly from a U.S. donation of 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Jamaica reports it is running low on vaccines.

Up to now, Haiti still hasn’t received a single dose of vaccine.

On Monday, the White House announced the final allocations for the doses President Joe Biden promised to donate last month. Some 60 million shots will go to the global COVAX vaccine sharing alliance and 20 million being directed to specific partners.

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

Washington revealed plans for 55 million more shots. It said through COVAX, the latest batch of doses will include about 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 16 million for Asia and about 10 million for Africa.

About 14 million doses will be shared directly with Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia.

Jamaica Facing Shortage

But, Jamaica is now facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, three weeks after receiving over 55,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In May, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had said that those doses would have been reserved for persons due for their second vaccine shot this month. But during a press conference last week, Tufton revealed that those vaccines are close to running out and the ministry will now have to prioritize Jamaicans over the age of 50.

Dr Tufton said the country is now at a stage in its vaccination program, where many persons will be turned away when they go to get their shot.

“We are now at a stage in the administration of vaccines when supplies are tightening up. I want to advise the public that it will mean that we have to prioritize in terms of who gets access at this time and certainly over the next two weeks. So what it means is that for the next two weeks, we’re going to have to tell some persons “no” when they come to get their first shot, and perhaps a second dose if you’re below the age of 50,” he said during a digital press conference on Thursday.