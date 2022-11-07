Haiti: US Sanctions Senate Pres. for Alleged  ‘Significant Corruption’

WASHINGTON, CMC – The United States (US) Biden administration on Friday sanctioned the President of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert, for his alleged involvement in “significant corruption” and “gross violation of human rights”.

“Senate President Lambert abused his public position by participating in corrupt activity that undermined the integrity of Haiti’s government,” said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, in a statement.

“Further, there is credible information of Lambert’s involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely an extrajudicial killing, during his government tenure,” added Blinken, disclosing that the State Department is also designating Lambert’s wife, Jesula Lambert Domond.

He said that, under this authority — Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act, 2022 — designated officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members are “generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

“This designation imposes consequences for those who undermine democracy through corrupt activities and human rights violations,” the US Secretary of State said. “We continue to support the citizens, organisations, and public servants in Haiti, who are committed to generating hope and opportunity for a better future for their nation.”

In a separate but similar action on Friday, the US Department of the Treasury designated Lambert for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Alongside these designations by the Departments of State and the Treasury, Blinken said the Government of Canada is “taking action to hold Lambert accountable for his role in undermining stability in Haiti.

“The United States stands with the people of Haiti in the pursuit of democracy, prosperity and the rule of law,” he said.