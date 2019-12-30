The government of France has issued an advisory to persons planning to travel to Haiti, asking them to postpone their trip to the French-speaking Caribbean nation.

French nationals already in Haiti have also been warned to be very careful.

The advisory also features a map outlining the areas not recommended for travellers.

“The situation has been particularly tense in Haiti since mid-September 2019. Demonstrations, accompanied by roadblocks on the main roads and violent acts (throwing stones, shooting, etc…), are very frequent. Violent groups are active and maintain a climate of insecurity. It is therefore recommended to postpone any trip until further notice,” the advisory said.

“The Artibonite department and the area located between the communes of Croix des bouquets and Ganthier are strongly not recommended.”

Concerning the airport, persons have been advised to avoid travelling in the vicinity without appropriate security measures.

Dominican Republic border

The border area with the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, is another area of concern, along with Tortoise Island.

“It is formally advised not to go to Tortoise Island, due to the total absence of security forces and control of the security situation in the area.”

The border area with the Dominican Republic, not very secure, is the place of numerous trafficking and recurrent violence. It is advisable to favour entry into Haiti by air while securing your arrival. Due to the high crime rate in Haiti, it is necessary to exercise great caution, to ensure safe reception, accommodation and transport conditions, and to avoid going to disadvantaged neighbourhoods,” the advisory said.

In recent months, there have been violent street protests across the country as opposition political parties have been pressuring President Jovenel Moise to step down from office.

Moise has resisted the calls and has also denied any wrongdoing.

Instead, he has called on the opposition to be part of the efforts to establish a government of national unity.