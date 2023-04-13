Haitian-American Commissioner Daniela Jean Named to National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials

Last month, Haitian-American Commissioner Daniela Jean of the City of North Miami Beach, was appointed to the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO), where she will serve as the Florida Regional Director.

NBC-LEO is a group within the National League of Cities, an organization of city leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents. NBC-LEO represents the interests of African American municipal officials, and provides a forum for them to share ideas and develop leadership experience.

Commissioner Jean brings to NBC-LEO a decade of experience in local government to enhance the quality of life for all residents of North Miami Beach. She has served nearly 20 years as a social strategist in her community, and was recently appointed to the National League of Cities as a Transportation and Infrastructure Federal Advocacy Committee Board Member.

“I am truly humbled to take on this responsibility as NBC-LEO’s new Florida Regional Director. This opportunity will allow me to further serve not only my community, but surrounding communities, and to be representing the interests of African American municipal officials and providing a forum to share ideas and develop leadership experience is a privilege that I will not take lightly,” said Commissioner Jean.

Commissioner Daniela Jean was born in Paris, France and raised in North Miami Beach, where she attended Fulford Elementary, JFK Middle, and North Miami Beach Senior High School. She then went on to Miami-Dade College and Barry University, where she received her Bachelor of Science Diagnostic Medical Sonography/Biology. In 2017, she received a Master of Science in Global Strategic Communications from Florida International University.

The commissioner has a background in Risk Management and Procurement, and is also an author and social strategist with over 15 years of community work. On top of her duties as a City Commissioner, she currently serves as President and CEO of Arts at Work, Inc. a non-profit organization which seeks to promote the literary, visual, and performing arts for youth and the community a