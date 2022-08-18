Haitian American Judge, Dweynie E. Paul Humbled by Nomination for NY Supreme Court Seat

Haitian American Civil Court Judge, Dweynie E. Paul, says she’s humbled to be officially nominated among 12 judges to run on the Kings County (Brooklyn) Democratic Party’s line in the 2022 election for open bench seats in New York State Supreme Court.

“I am filled with humility and gratitude by the Supreme Court nomination,” Judge Paul, the first person of Haitian American descent to be elected Civil Court Judge in the State of New York.

“I hope to stand in the gap between equity and justice for all litigants,” she told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

The Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn resident was elected a Kings County Civil Court Judge in 2015.

The party said in a statement that the Judicial Convention, which took place at Marine Park Golf Course in southern Brooklyn, was “a success, with delegates civically engaged in a fair and transparent process.”

The convention followed the executive committee’s meeting, where the district leaders met and endorsed the party’s slate.

The slate of 12 judicial candidates will now appear in the November general election.

“This is the most diverse slate of judicial candidates to be nominated by the party, with an unprecedented number of Black women nominees,” said the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a Haitian American, said “in the year that we saw the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Brooklyn Democratic Party is honored to break barriers by sending six Black women to the Supreme Court of New York State.

“With a diverse slate of 12 deeply qualified Democratic judicial nominees, Brooklyn has reached a historical win,” said Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn.

Judge Paul attended State University of New York (SUNY) Stony Brook University, where she obtained a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and social science, with a minor in Child and Family Studies. She completed her Master of Arts degree in public policy at SUNY and graduated from George Washington University Law School in Washington D.C., where she received her Juris Doctorate degree.

