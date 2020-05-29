Haitian-American tennis star, 22-year-old Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete of all time.

According to Forbes, the Japanese-Haitian athlete earned a total of $37.4 million USD from prize money and endorsements between June 2019 and May 2020. Osaka is currently backed by 15 endorsement partners ranging from Nissan Motor, Shiseido and Yonex, with almost all of them worth seven figures every year.

On top of the wins and endorsements, the tennis star’s Nike contract paid her more than $10 million USD.

Her earnings effectively overthrow Serena Williams, who’s held the title for four years, by $1.4 million USD. Osaka also set a new record for a female athlete’s recorded earnings in a year, surpassing Maria Sharapova‘s $29.7 million USD record in 2015.

Osaka and Williams, however, are both included in 2020’s 100 highest-paid athletes list (the full roster scheduled to be released in June) at Nos. 29 and 33 respectively — the first time that two women have joined the ranking since 2016.