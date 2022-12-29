Haitian Boat with 253 Migrants Sheltered in Cuba on Way to US

- Advertisement -

A boat with 253 Haitian emigrants put in at Cayo Coco, north of Ciego de Ávila, on its way to the United States.

The travelers, including 31 children and 61 women, told Granma newspaper that they were forced to touch Cuban coasts due to bad weather.

The newspaper indicated that the Haitians were transferred to a school, where they receive medical care.

María González, from the Cuban Red Cross, said that “from the first moment they were guaranteed food and other supplies, while contact was established with the highest Cuban authorities to ensure their organized, safe and voluntary return to the country of origin.”

The group of Haitians will be repatriated in the coming days in accordance with current protocols.

In recent years, several boats of Haitian migrants have arrived in Cuba with the objective of reaching U.S. coasts.