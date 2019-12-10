Regional Haitian Opposition Rejects New U.S. Call for Dialogue By snr-editor - December 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Port-au-Prince, Dec 9 (Prensa Latina) The opposition Consensual Alternative for the Refoundation of Haiti rejected on Monday the request for dialogue of the government of the United States, to solve the socio-political and economic crisis that afflicts the country. After the visit of David Hale, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti again advocated dialogue among political actors, without preconditions or delays, which would allow the establishment of a legitimate government. However, Andre Michel, spokesman for the Consensual Alternative, and one of the most hostile figures to the head of State Jovenel Moïse, insisted on his social networks that they will not cohabit with a president he describes as corrupt. The U.S. embassy must respect the Haitian people, the lawyer posted on Twitter, and reiterated that the solution to the current crisis lies in the resignation of the president. Hale arrived in Haiti last Friday, on his second visit in less than a year, and met with Moïse and representatives of the economic sector. According to statements by the government, the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue with all sectors so that peace can return to the country, and announced that initiatives to solve the crisis are multiplying. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional Endangered Species: Mexican Fishing Boats Illegal Activity Regional Bolivia Report: Morales Failed in Attempt to Rig Election Regional David Ortiz Steps Out for First Time Regional Dominica: Skerrit and DLP in Landslide Election Win Regional Trump Delays Plans to Declare Drug Cartels Terrorists Regional 4 Dead in Shooting Steps from Mexican Presidential Residence POPULAR Haitian Opposition Rejects New U.S. Call for Dialogue December 10, 2019 Endangered Species: Mexican Fishing Boats Illegal Activity December 10, 2019 Bolivia Report: Morales Failed in Attempt to Rig Election December 10, 2019 Amazon: Peru, Ecuador Plan Oil Drilling in Rain Forest December 10, 2019 Chilean Military Plane with 38 on Board Disappears December 10, 2019 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 29th November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 22nd November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 15th November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 8th November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 1st November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 25th October, 2019