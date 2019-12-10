Port-au-Prince, Dec 9 (Prensa Latina) The opposition Consensual Alternative for the Refoundation of Haiti rejected on Monday the request for dialogue of the government of the United States, to solve the socio-political and economic crisis that afflicts the country.

 

After the visit of David Hale, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti again advocated dialogue among political actors, without preconditions or delays, which would allow the establishment of a legitimate government.

However, Andre Michel, spokesman for the Consensual Alternative, and one of the most hostile figures to the head of State Jovenel Moïse, insisted on his social networks that they will not cohabit with a president he describes as corrupt.

The U.S. embassy must respect the Haitian people, the lawyer posted on Twitter, and reiterated that the solution to the current crisis lies in the resignation of the president.

Hale arrived in Haiti last Friday, on his second visit in less than a year, and met with Moïse and representatives of the economic sector.

According to statements by the government, the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue with all sectors so that peace can return to the country, and announced that initiatives to solve the crisis are multiplying.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR