Haitian Police Kill 16, Arrest 369 in “Tornado” Gang Raid

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Authorities have killed 16 suspected bandits and arrested another 369 in an Haitian National Police (PNH) operation dubbed ‘Tornado I.’ Agency spokesperson Garry Desrosiers said the operation, launched following the killings of 15 PNH officers in January, is to arrest the gang leader responsible for the assassinations.

The 16 suspected bandits killed, 12 were in the country’s western department and four in the center region, Desrosiers said in a Feb. 15 press conference presenting PNH’s progress.

Among those arrested, Kervens Jean Simon and Wilkens Louis are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the assassination of former senator Yvon Buissereth and his driver Ronald Monplaisir in Laboule 12, August 6, 2022.