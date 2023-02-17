Haitian Police Kill 16, Arrest 369 in “Tornado” Gang Raid

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Authorities have killed 16 suspected bandits and arrested another 369 in an Haitian National Police (PNH) operation dubbed ‘Tornado I.’ Agency spokesperson Garry Desrosiers said the operation, launched following the killings of 15 PNH officers in January, is to arrest the gang leader responsible for the assassinations.
The 16 suspected bandits killed, 12 were in the country’s western department and four in the center region, Desrosiers said in a Feb. 15 press conference presenting PNH’s progress.
Among those arrested, Kervens Jean Simon and Wilkens Louis are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the assassination of former senator Yvon Buissereth and his driver Ronald Monplaisir in Laboule 12, August 6, 2022.
FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrint
Overview:
Haitian National Police (PNH) killed 16 suspected bandits and arrested 369 people in Operation Tornado I. They also seized 24 weapons, drugs, $100,000+ and a dozen vehicles since Jan. 1.
To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.
When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.
Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations
First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.