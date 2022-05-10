Haiti’s 400 Mawozo Gang Abducts 17 People from Tourist Bus

Click to read the article in Turkish

Turkey’s Embassy in the Dominican Republic, which is accredited to neighboring Haiti, continues to monitor the hijacking of a passenger bus in Haiti, including at least eight citizens of Turkey, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Eight citizens of Turkey who were traveling in a passenger bus in Haiti were kidnapped on Sunday (May 8), according to the diplomatic sources quoted by AA.

Following a Monday Cabinet meeting today (May 10), Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that a dedicated group had been set up to arrange for the rescue of the kidnapped Turkish citizens.

“We are monitoring the situation. A crisis desk has been set up in Haiti,” he said, adding that he had spoken to both Turkey’s envoy and Haiti’s foreign and interior ministers.

Ransom is being considered as the reason motivating the kidnapping, noted the minister. (HA/VK)