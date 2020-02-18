Jovenel Moise
Port-Au-Prince, Feb 18 (Prensa Latina) The President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse called off his participation in the 31st Intersessional Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is in Barbados.
The Foreign Minister denied that the president suspended his trip to Barbados as a result of the protests of the police on Monday, which ended with a fire in the carnival stands.
The president decided not to go to Barbados ‘due to the meetings he has on the negotiations to reach a solution to the political crisis’, said Edmond to the Le Nouvelliste diary.
He assured that the cancelation of the trip was long before the police protests.The police mobilization is taking place when the country is experiencing a growing insecurity, with the result of 20 violent deaths and 15 kidnappings.This is the third protest of its kind since last October, and according to policemen, their demands are yet to be met.

