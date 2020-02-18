Regional Haiti’s Moise Cancels CARICOM Participation By snr-editor - February 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jovenel Moise Port-Au-Prince, Feb 18 (Prensa Latina) The President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse called off his participation in the 31st Intersessional Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is in Barbados. The Foreign Minister denied that the president suspended his trip to Barbados as a result of the protests of the police on Monday, which ended with a fire in the carnival stands. The president decided not to go to Barbados ‘due to the meetings he has on the negotiations to reach a solution to the political crisis’, said Edmond to the Le Nouvelliste diary. He assured that the cancelation of the trip was long before the police protests.The police mobilization is taking place when the country is experiencing a growing insecurity, with the result of 20 violent deaths and 15 kidnappings.This is the third protest of its kind since last October, and according to policemen, their demands are yet to be met. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional Haiti: Growing Calls for Ban on Unlicensed Orphanages Regional Bahamas: Digital Sand Dollar Expands Regional CDB Official: Caribbean Brain Drain Cripples Region Regional Haiti: Relatives of Orphanage Kids Killed in Fire Want Answers Regional Trinidadian Frontin to lead Caribbean Hotel Association Regional Record 5 Tons of Cocaine Seized in Costa Rica POPULAR Crash: Search for Light Plane Remains Near Dominica February 18, 2020 Amazon Boss Bezos Pledges $10b to Fight Climate Change February 18, 2020 Cayman Islands, US, Switzerland Top Money Hideouts for Wealthy February 18, 2020 Haiti’s Moise Cancels CARICOM Participation February 18, 2020 PM’s Role in Venezuela Crisis Recognized at CARICOM Meeting February 18, 2020 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 14th February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 7th February, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st January, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 24th January, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th January, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th January, 2020