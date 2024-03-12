Haiti’s Prime Minister Resigns To Be Replaced By 7-Person Transitional Council.

“Very soon people will be out of food, medication and… medical support.”

Mr Pierre said the gangs were now pushing to be part of any new power-sharing deal, adding that such a political settlement was impossible without the “support” of an international armed force.

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana made the first public announcement late Monday in the Jamaican capital Kingston, where leaders of the regional body Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, have been meeting to discuss the crisis in Haiti. Ali holds the rotating chair of CARICOM.

CARICOM issued a statement saying the transitional council will be made up of seven members, six of them representing various Haitian political coalitions and the seventh a representative from the private sector, plus two non-voting members from civil society. The transitional council will select the new prime minister and begin the process to hold the next presidential elections.

“Haitians deserve a country where children can go to school and their parents know they will be safe,” the statement said. “We commend the willingness and courage of Haitian stakeholders to commit to put Haiti back on a path toward democracy, stability, and prosperity.”