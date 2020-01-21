The Hon. Eugene Hamilton’s tenth anniversary as a member of parliament for Constituency Number Eight, and the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) 55th anniversary as a political party were both observed Sunday at a morning worship service at Cayon’s Bethesda Moravian Church.

“I came to my own church to celebrate a milestone in my life,” said Hamilton, who is also the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Health, National Insurance, Human Settlements, Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, as well as the Deputy Political Leader of PAM, one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration.

“It is a milestone for the people of this community as well,” he noted. “Ten years ago, the people of this community favoured me with their vote and gave me the opportunity to serve at the parliamentary level. As I celebrate my tenth anniversary, I made a statement how important this Cayon community in particular is to the political party called PAM. In this community called Cayon, PAM has never lost the support of the people.”

The service was led by Lay Pastor Sister Isilin Lewis, and attended by Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency, and Mrs. Michael Morton, and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, as well as leadership of the People’s Action Movement, past and present, including National Political Leader and Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards, and the party’s first Political Leader and First Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, who is also the only living National Hero.

“I want to congratulate the Hon. Eugene Hamilton on his tenth anniversary as an elected parliamentarian,” said Prime Minister Harris. “I have been quite impressed by his service as a member of the Team Unity Government over the last five years. I therefore invite the people of St. Christopher Eight to favourably consider him and to return him with an improved majority of the votes, so that working together as a Team Unity Government he can continue to do even better service on behalf of all the people of St. Christopher Eight and the country as a whole.”

Prime Minister Harris also congratulated the People’s Action Movement on its years of service.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards added his congratulations to both.

“Today we had a double celebration here at the Bethesda Moravian Church in Cayon,” he said. “We celebrated 55 years since the birth of the People’s Action Movement and also ten years since the Hon. Eugene Hamilton has been a member of parliament.

“Eugene as the Member of Parliament for this constituency he has brought significant development to this constituency, be it in terms of housing, be it in terms of infrastructural development, be it terms of being able to assist his constituents in significant ways such as the roofing programme, and the $500 per month,” he added. “I can say that as a colleague he has always been there looking out not just for his constituency but for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and so we came to church this morning to give thanks not as individuals but to give thanks for the many blessings that God has bestowed on us as a political party and also for taking Eugene Hamilton ten years thus far and for being able to bring many developments to his constituency.”

The Hon Lindsay Grant, who is also the Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce, added his plaudits.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Hon. Eugene Hamilton for his sterling contribution to the people of Constituency Number Eight,” he said. “He is now in his tenth year of service as a parliamentarian to the constituency, and for that we want to congratulate him.

“This again is a very momentous occasion to celebrate 55 years for any political party,” he added. “The party continues strong under the able leadership of the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, and so we expect another 55 years of being there to support the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Others in attendance included PAM Deputy Political Leader the Hon. Lindsay Grant, PAM’s National Chairman, Ambassador Jonel Powell, Cabinet Minister the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd, PAM’s founding members Ambassador Michael Powell, and Mr. Richard Caines, and other national and branch officials.