Anthony Gajor, an aspiring Nevisian and the Head of Marketing and Corporate Finance at Hamilton Reserve Bank (https://hrbank.com/)was approved by Malaysian regulators to serve as a board member of Fintech Bank Ltd (www.fibank.com), a leading Malaysia-licensed commercial bank based in Labuan and Kuala Lumpur in Southeast Asia.

According to the World Bank, Malaysia is a British Commonwealth nation and the world’s 36th largest economy with a population of 32 million and USD400 billion in annual GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Malaysia is widely recognized and broadly respected as a highly sophisticated, forward-looking financial hub that embraces diversity, entrepreneurship, efficiency, and innovation.

Anthony Gajor, A Rising Star in Nevis

Anthony Gajor is the first and only Nevisian in recent St. Kitts and Nevis history who has been approved of such a prominent international position. At age 27, many in the Federation’s business circles view the well-spoken Mr. Gajor as a rising star in business and perhaps someday in politics.

Mr. Gajor grew up in Nevis and graduated from the University of New Haven in Connecticut, USA. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a minor in accounting, he joined Hamilton Reserve Bank as a private banking executive. A year later, through hard work and exceptional job performance, Mr. Gajor was promoted to lead the bank’s marketing and corporate finance departments in Nevis, rising to the position of Managing Director overseeing the relevant departments. He was also named a member of Hamilton Reserve Bank’s Government Policy Group, which advises the bank’s worldwide leadership on local cultures and business practices in Nevis. Giving back to the Nevis community, Mr. Gajor serves on the board of Nevis Historical & Conservation Society (NHCS), a non-profit, non-governmental organization that strives to protect the cultural heritage of Nevis, including operating the world-renowned Alexander Hamilton Museum in Charlestown.

Excels in the International Markets

“The banking regulators’ approval of Anthony Gajor as a board member of the fully licensed Fintech Bank is a general endorsement of Mr. Gajor’s character and capabilities,” said Prabhakar Kaza, CEO of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “With his experience, deep roots, and upbringing in Nevis, Mr. Gajor meets the high regulatory review standards in Malaysia for ethics and professional qualifications to function effectively as a ‘fit and proper’ person to lead a bank.”

“Fintech Bank anticipates onboarding at least one million new customers in the next twelve months through collaboration with Hamilton Reserve Bank,” said Gavin Lim, a fellow Fintech Bank board member who is based in Malaysia. “Mr. Gajor will serve as a natural ‘bridge of knowledge’ to advise both of our institutions.”

“We are proud of Anthony Gajor’s success as one of the most promising banking executives in St. Kitts and Nevis. It is a great accomplishment to be approved by a well-informed, well-respected, large financial jurisdiction such as Malaysia,” said Sir Tony Baldry, a member of the UK’s Privy Council and Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “We believe Anthony Gajor is among the most talented executives that Nevis has to offer. As a matter of bank policy, Hamilton Reserve Bank welcomes all ambitious Kittitians and Nevisians to join the bank’s executive bench.”

Currently More than 30 Job Openings at Hamilton Reserve Bank

As the largest global bank in the entire region, Hamilton Reserve Bank employs more than 100 people worldwide, and the bank is rapidly expanding. To support its growth, the bank is on a hiring spree for its sprawling 13-acre Nevis headquarters in Jessups.

“Our goal is to hire more than 30 new staff to join our marketing and operations team here in Nevis,” said Howard Anthony Lewis, Hamilton Reserve Bank’s country leader and Senior Risk Officer. “Hamilton Reserve Bank serves customers around the globe. We would love to see more Kittitians and Nevisians joining the bank regardless of a person’s age or educational background. The bank offers many benefits such as competitive salaries, free health insurance, and daily free lunch prepared by the bank’s gourmet chef.”

With his latest success, Anthony Gajor’s world will likely get a lot bigger than the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Anthony Gajor will travel around the world to meet with Hamilton Reserve Bank’s global clientele,” said Antonio Kenyatta, Hamilton Reserve Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, who is a former investment banking executive at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan on Wall Street. “Hamilton Reserve Bank has many job openings here in Nevis. It is our policy to help advance the careers of Kittitian and Nevisians. We would love to develop more executives from the Federation.”

Anthony Gajor’s success is felt closely at home. The Gajor family name is well-known among many Nevisians. Mr. Gajor is a Nevis Sixth Form College alum and a Charlestown Secondary High School graduate. His mother Sherry Gajor is a successful cosmetologist and hairstylist in Nevis. His beloved grandfather Joseph Gajor is a serial entrepreneur who has founded several companies.

“I am so happy for Anthony’s achievement. From a very young age, he has had a determined mind to succeed,” Ms. Gajor said. “Anthony wants to pursue a career in Nevis rather than the U.S. where he has declined several job offers because he felt greater opportunities exist in Nevis. I am sure his late grandmother Sylvia Parris would have been very proud of him. We are grateful he is growing with Hamilton Reserve Bank to see a big world out there. Nevis can do a lot more for our young people. They all just need to be given a chance to try their wings.”

With his beloved mother by his side, Anthony Gajor is excited about taking on a new world of opportunities.

“No matter where I travel to in the world, and no matter what I will do with my life, whether in business or perhaps running for public office someday, Nevis is where my heart is. Nevis is home, and I am always a proud Nevisian.”

About Anthony Gajor

Mr. Anthony Gajor was raised in Nevis. He has extensive experience in marketing, banking, business development, and corporate finance. He started his career as a Benefits Consultant and Licensed Health Insurance Agent at Aflac, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. He was the former Business Development Manager of a leading St. Kitts & Nevis fintech firm, where he oversaw client relationships, business development, and executive management. While in banking, Mr. Gajor provides direct leadership in marketing, corporate finance, and private banking, advising strategic discussions with global partners while serving a sizeable ultra-high-net-worth clientele. As an executive member of the Government Policy Group at Hamilton Reserve Bank, Mr. Gajor advises the Bank on government policies. Mr. Gajor is a Nevis Historical and Conservation Society board member, the Trustee of the world-renowned Alexander Hamilton Museum. He is also a board member of Fintech Bank Ltd, a duly licensed commercial bank headquartered in Malaysia. The Malaysian banking regulators fully approved Mr. Gajor’s board position. Mr. Gajor graduated from the University of New Haven with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a minor in Accounting.

