Hamilton Reserve Bank expansion could add 120 new jobs

Hamilton Reserve Bank, the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, and the largest global bank in the Caribbean region has some good news for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis as well as CARICOM at large: the esteemed global bank is on a hiring spree and qualified Nevisians and Kittitians should apply.

Hamilton Reserve Bank recently announced its plan to add 120 new jobs at its 12-acre global HQ, the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza located in the tranquil and scenic neighborhoods of Barnes Ghaut and Jessups in Nevis – next to the world renowned Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The Bank’s job postings are available on various job sites. Applicants can also apply directly with the Bank on its website, www.hrbank.com

Hamilton Reserve Bank is one of the largest financial industry employers based in St. Kitts and Nevis, providing well-paid, prestigious employment opportunities to about 50 service staff located in Nevis. These jobs also come with quite a few enviable perks such as free gourmet lunches prepared daily by the Bank’s exquisite chefs, free coffee and other beverages, free life and health insurance, U.S. visa sponsorship, and international trips to meet with bank customers located around the world.

Hamilton Reserve Bank serves clients across 150 countries and regions including Puerto Rico, UAE, Malaysia, UK, USA and elsewhere. The Bank’s presence is seen from San Juan to Hong Kong, from San Paulo to Mexico City, from Kuala Lumper to Sydney, and from London to Dubai. The Bank is experiencing rapid expansion with daily new customer growth and a healthy transaction flow while acting in full compliance with local laws and regulations.

Founded by seasoned lawyers and bankers from London and New York, Hamilton Reserve Bank is a privately held commercial bank with worldwide presence, serving customers, and expanding local employment right here at home in Nevis.

Hamilton Reserve Bank is also the only bank from St. Kitts and Nevis with an officially registered, operating branch in Dubai, UAE, staffed with Arabic-speaking employees offering financial services to customers in the MENA region. In collaboration with one of the largest banks in the UAE as its correspondent bank, Hamilton Reserve Bank accepts deposits and transacts via SWIFT gpi in the UAE Dirham, in addition to 21 other currencies including USD, EURO, GBP, CHF, JPY, and CAD.

As the largest investment “escrow agent” bank in St. Kitts & Nevis supporting the country’s CBI program, Hamilton Reserve Bank is capable of executing CBI escrow agent letters within four hours on the same day.

“We take all measures to support the communities where we work and live,” said the Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, barrister, a member of the UK Privy Council, and the founding Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “Hamilton Reserve Bank has employees from eight countries speaking eleven different languages. We are excited about our expansion plan in St. Kitts & Nevis.”

In addition to its large presence in the Federation, Hamilton Reserve Bank has won many international awards, including recently being recognized by Temenos, the world’s largest banking software provider in a featured “Success Story.” The Bank has a pristine BSA/AML compliance record – independently audited annually, a stellar balance sheet, and 24/7 customer e-Banking secured by biometric verification against identity fraud, and fast new bank account approval within minutes. Since its inception, Hamilton Reserve Bank customers have never experienced a single incident of lost deposits due to identity theft, thanks to its advanced facial recognition technology which has the same level of accuracy as if entering the U.S. or UK’s borders.

Hamilton Reserve Bank has a simple business model: no cash, no checks, no loans, and no lending. The bank serves clients via SWIFT gpi wire transfers at lightning speed around the globe.

“As Hamilton Reserve Bank approaches US$1 billion and more in assets, our employees are proud Nevisians and Kittians and citizens of CARICOM proficient in banking and finance, leading the international financial services industry in the entire Caribbean,” said Mr. Anthony Gajor, a Nevis native and the Bank’s Executive Vice President. “Given our vast resources and contacts, the Bank has many options around the globe to locate its head office. St. Kitts and Nevis has a positive, pragmatic, and forward-looking investment climate that has attracted us here and expand our global headquarters at home in Nevis.”

Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE; www.hrbank.com) offers a broad range of personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions serving clients from 150 countries. Powered by Straight-Through Processing technology from Temenos, the world’s most advanced banking software firm that runs 80% of the world’s largest banks, Hamilton Reserve Bank enjoys global market coverage and client support.

“I believe we have some of the most talented and capable professionals working for Hamilton today,” says Howard Anthony Lewis, a Nevis resident and board member of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “The Bank is proud of its continued growth right here in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis.”